...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue, showers expected to increase tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's a trade wind Tuesday as locally breezy conditions continue. Partly cloudy skies with isolated windward showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trades 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, mostly cloudy. with showers likely Lows 69 to 74. Trades 15 to 20 mph.

Showers over Maui County and the Big Island will shift west of the area early this morning giving way to mostly dry conditions. Expect increased showers over windward and mauka slopes through the end of the week. Occasional leeward showers will also be possible, mainly overnight.

Surf

No significant swells are expected. Background south swells will keep the south shores from going flat. The currently northwest swell will be on the decline, before getting a boost with the next swell due to arrive. The trade winds will maintain choppy surf along east facing shores.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

