Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue, remnants of Bonnie bring increasing showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy conditions and breezy trade winds for Tuesday. Scattered showers for windward spots. Highs 82 to 88. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy, with increasing showers from the remnants of former Hurricane Bonnie. Lows 69 to 74. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Increasing moisture associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Bonnie will drive rainfall chances up late Tuesday through midweek, especially over the eastern end of the state. Although most of the shower activity will favor our typical windward and mauka locations, expect some to make it into our dry leeward spots with the breezy trades in place.
On the heels of Bonnie will be the remnants of Hurricane Darby moving into the area, which could bring wet and windy conditions to portions of the state Friday night through the weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will be on the increase over the next day or so as a long-period south swell arrives, potentially reaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Wednesday. Surf heights may briefly ease a little Thursday, but a powerful long-period south swell will arrive late in the week, extending through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach High Surf Advisory criteria of 10 foot faces, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels of 15 foot faces.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week, especially as the winds ramp up through the midweek period, and again this weekend. Swells generated by tropical cyclone Darby will probably be biggest along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required this weekend.