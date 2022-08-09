Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds build with a mix of sunshine and clouds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy as trade winds continue to strengthen. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections, Isolated showers leeward. Highs 85 To 91. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 70 to 76.
The trades will strengthen today, with breezy to locally windy conditions then expected through Thursday as a weak low or surface trough slides by to the south of the state. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.
Small Craft Advisory in effect until 6 am Thursday for O'ahu Leeward Waters, Ka'iwi Channel, Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters, and the windward waters of Hawai'i Island. Northeast to east winds at 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. However, strengthening trades will build short-period wind waves over east-facing shores through mid-week, peaking near or slightly above the seasonal average Wednesday into Thursday. A very small, long-period south swell arrives today, fading by Thursday.