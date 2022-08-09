 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds build with a mix of sunshine and clouds

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy as trade winds continue to strengthen. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections, Isolated showers leeward. Highs 85 To 91. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Lows 70 to 76.

Marine Alert
Surf

