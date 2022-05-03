Tuesday Weather: Breezy and cloudy, heavy showers and thunderstorms possible

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to fill in over
the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, building to 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy and cloudy Tuesday with occasional showers. Some windward showers may be briefly heavy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through today for Big Island Summits
Breezy trade winds will be rather wet for most of this week, with some locally heavy downpours, and possibly a thunderstorm, through Tuesday. Most of the showers will soak windward communities, but a few showers will occasionally drift to leeward areas. Lighter winds and fewer showers are anticipated by the weekend.
High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores 6 pm Thursday
A long-period northwest swell will continue to fill in across exposed north and west waters today, then get a reinforcement late tonight into Wednesday. With the reinforcement arrival, surf heights could reach low-end advisory levels, then lower gradually through the remainder of the week.
The current long- period south swell is expected to hold today. An even larger south swell will fill in later today, peak Thursday then slowly lower through rest of the week. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday 6 PM HST for all south facing shores as these south swells maintain elevated surf.
Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce above normal, short-period surf along east facing shores through this next week. Surf heights are expected lower during the second half of the week as the trade winds weaken some.