Tuesday Weather: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and box jellyfish

  • Updated
Donna Carey

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Morning showers will make way for partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers this Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be highest over Maui and the Big Island. Highs will range from 81 to 87 degrees with trade winds gusting from 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers and low temperatures ranging from 67 to 72 degrees. Trade winds will gust from 10 to 20 mph.

Island Breakdown

Breezy trades will persist through Tuesday night then trend down Wednesday into Thursday, before strengthening again Friday through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward areas.

Increasing moisture combined with an upper disturbance settling southward into the area will result in better windward shower coverage Friday through early next week, with some reaching leeward areas at times.

8 Day

Declining overall swell will lead to the lowering of both north and south facing shore surf through Wednesday. The falling northwest swell will cause north shore surf to fall below head high Tuesday with a gradual lowering into Wednesday.

The arrival of the next small northwest swell this weekend will provide a slight boost to north and west shore surf. A fading south swell will produce lower south facing surf through Wednesday.

Surf

A small, long period south southwest swell will build in this weekend may pick south surf up by an additional foot or two.

Rough east shore surf due to recently fresh to locally strong trade winds will slowly drop off through mid week in response to weakening trades. Re-strengthened trades later this week will pick up weekend east wind wave chop.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

