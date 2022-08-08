 Skip to main content
Tuesday forecast: Increasing winds, Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

launiupoko

Launiupoko Valley, Maui | Image: Travis Morrin @traviskeahi

PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to prevail into next weekend, except for locally windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds and brief showers will focus over windward slopes and coasts, with afternoon and evening clouds over leeward Big Island slopes.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's statewide.

