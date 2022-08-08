Tuesday forecast: Increasing winds, Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to prevail into next weekend, except for locally windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds and brief showers will focus over windward slopes and coasts, with afternoon and evening clouds over leeward Big Island slopes.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's statewide.
Strengthening trades will build short-period wind waves over east-facing shores through mid-week, peaking near or slightly above the seasonal average Wednesday into Thursday. A very small, long period south swell arrives tonight into Tuesday, fading by Thursday. No significant swell is expected through the forecast period.
North: 0-2'
West: 0-2'
South: 1-3'
East: 2-4'
A small craft advisory is posted for our typical windy coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.
The perseid meteor shower peaks August 11-12. According to the Bishop Museum, the Moon will be one day past full, rising at about 8 p.m. and out all night long. The bright Moon will reduce visibility of all but the brightest meteors.
The Perseid Meteor Shower is active from July 13 to August 26, but the most active and fruitful dates are August 11 and August 12. The Perseids are the most famous and bountiful meteor shower, with up to or over 100 meteors per hour, often leaving long trails across the sky. The shower is generated by debris from Comet 109 P Swift Tuttle. This comet takes 130 years to orbit the Sun. It most recently passed through the Earth’s part of the solar system back in 1992, leaving lots of fresh comet debris, leading to particularly good showers.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.