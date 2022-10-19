 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tua Tagovailoa reveals he doesn't remember being carted off the field after concussion

KITV4 Sports Roundup: October 19, 2022

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday he was unconscious after being thrown to the ground during a September 29 game and doesn't remember what happened to him immediately after his head struck the turf.

The chilling revelations came as the third-year quarterback spoke to the media for the first time since the injury, which came in a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CNN's Nadia Kounang and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

An error occurred