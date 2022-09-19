No tsunami threat to Hawaii following massive 7.6M earthquake in Mexico | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico.
The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the “all clear” just before 9:10 a.m.
The quake was recorded just after 8 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 23 miles southeast of Aquila, Mexico, along the Michoacan Coast. Its epicenter was located at a depth of six miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
In its initial report, NOAA said a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific Ocean nearest to the earthquake, but that it is too soon to determine if Hawaii is in any danger.
"The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has determined that there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii from the earthquake at 8:05 am HST near Michoacán, Mexico. Tsunami waves have been observed closer to the epicenter but they are not expected to cause impacts here," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter.
Reports of damage and or injuries near the epicenter in Mexico have not yet been made.
According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.
