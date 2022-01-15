 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...TSUNAMI ADVISORY HAS ENDED FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII EFFECTIVE
AT 0752 AM HST...

The areas affected include...
All Hawaiian waters.

A volcanic eruption occurred at 627 PM HST on January 14th 2022 near
20.5S and 175.4W near Tonga.

Tsunami wave heights across the state of Hawaii are now below
advisory levels and are continuing to diminish. Based on all
available data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning center is now
canceling the Tsunami Advisory. Small sea level changes and
strong or unusual currents may persist for several additional
hours in some coastal areas and appropriate caution should be
exercised by boaters and swimmers.

This will be the final message issued for this event unless
additional date are received.

Tsunami Advisory canceled, light winds today, big waves

  • Updated
PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) -- The Tsunami Advisory has been canceled as of 7:52am this morning. Unusual currents and ocean activity could linger. 

Light winds and big surf this weekend.

Saturday, partly cloudy skies with isolated showers in the morning windward. Expect afternoon clouds and a few showers over mauka and interior areas each day, with a few mainly windward showers each night. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

This weather pattern will likely continue through Friday of next week.

A weakening front may increase clouds and showers early next Saturday.

High surf advisory for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui until 6 pm Sunday.

North: 12-16+ ft

West: 8-12+ ft

South: 1-3 ft

East: 2-4 ft

