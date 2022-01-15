Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
UPDATE - The Tsunami Advisory for Hawaii was canceled at 7:52 AM.
However, emergency officials are advising the public that strong or unusual ocean activity may continue to linger for several more hours.
Everyone is urged to use appropriate caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a Tsunami Advisory for the State of Hawai‘i at 12:40 a.m. HST on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, as a result of a volcanic eruption in Tonga. The Tsunami Advisory is still in effect as of 7:50 am this morning.
Although no major tsunami was expected to strike Hawai‘i, the water displaced by the volcanic activity caused unusual sea level changes and alterations to typical sea currents starting at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday.
The State Emergency Operations Center at the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) was partially activated to monitor the evolving situation. HI-EMA was coordinating state and county monitoring of the incident and efforts to alert people on beaches and state recreational shores who might be unaware of the unusual ocean conditions.
Swimmers and boaters, as well as people on shore in coastal areas are advised to use caution and be watchful for unusual sea activity, including shoreline flooding in low-lying areas.
The advisory was issued as a result of a large eruption at the Hunga-Tong-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano in Tonga at 6:27 p.m. HST on Friday that sent large waves onto the coast of Tonga.
