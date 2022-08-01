Tropical Storm Frank and Tropical Depression Georgette continue to weaken

5:00 AM UPDATE:
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Tropical Storm Frank continues to weaken; Tropical Depression Georgette now heading slowly north-northwestward
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS... .The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS... * WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher gusts. * WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
The center of Tropical Storm Frank was located 2095 miles east of Hilo, near latitude 22.4 north, longitude 122.6 west. Frank is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue through tuesday night. A slower north-northwestward to northward motion is expected by Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued steady weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Frank should become a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday night.
The center of Tropical Depression Georgette was located near 1,690 miles east-southeast of Hilo, latitude 13.4 north, longitude 130.4 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 3 mph. A slow north-northeastward motion is expected starting tonight, and this motion should continue through Wednesday. A turn to the west along with an increase in forward speed is forecast to occur on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.
An increase in deep layer moisture combined with the added instability and surface trough could fuel localized heavy showers, and a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out over the eastern end of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Once the surface trough moves through, the low-level flow will shift out of the east-southeast Wednesday into the second half of the week. This pattern shift will translate to a land and sea breeze regime setting up, which will drive rainfall chances up over our leeward areas through the afternoon and evening periods.
