Trolley Ride Celebration planned for UH Manoa Men's Volleyball Champions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team - the newly minted national champions - will hold a celebration next week with a trolley ride and rally downtown.
The event begins Tuesday, May 17 at 9am at the UH campus, and arrives at the corner of Bishop and S. King Street at 12:10 pm, with several stops along the way, including a Governor Proclamation Ceremony.
Fans who live or work along the route are encouraged to look out for the trolley and step out to wave and cheer on the team as they drive by. Check Hawaiiathletics.com for the full schedule and trolley route.
The Schedule of Events:
9:00 a.m. – Depart UH campus for Washington Place
10:00 a.m. – Governor Proclamation Ceremony
10:45 a.m. – Depart for Honolulu Hale
11:15 a.m. – Honolulu Hale Ceremony
12:00 p.m. – Depart for Downtown Honolulu
12:10 p.m. – Arrive at corner of Bishop & S. King Street
1:10 p.m. – Trolley ride departs back to UH Mānoa campus through Ala Moana and Waikiki
The team will receive proclamations from Governor David Ige at Washington Place and Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council at Honolulu Hale.
At around noon, the team will take part in a Downtown rally on the corner of Bishop and South King streets where fans will be able to take photos with the team and championship trophy.
From the there, the team will depart on a trolley, making their way through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikīkī before heading back to the UH Mānoa campus.
