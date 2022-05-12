 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trolley Ride Celebration planned for UH Manoa Men's Volleyball Champions

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii mens volleyball semi
NCAA.com

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team - the newly minted national champions - will hold a celebration next week with a trolley ride and rally downtown. 

The event begins Tuesday, May 17 at 9am at the UH campus, and arrives at the corner of Bishop and S. King Street at 12:10 pm, with several stops along the way, including a Governor Proclamation Ceremony. 

Fans who live or work along the route are encouraged to look out for the trolley and step out to wave and cheer on the team as they drive by. Check Hawaiiathletics.com for the full schedule and trolley route. 

The Schedule of Events: 

9:00 a.m. – Depart UH campus for Washington Place

10:00 a.m. – Governor Proclamation Ceremony

10:45 a.m. – Depart for Honolulu Hale

11:15 a.m. – Honolulu Hale Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – Depart for Downtown Honolulu

12:10 p.m. – Arrive at corner of Bishop & S. King Street

1:10 p.m. – Trolley ride departs back to UH Mānoa campus through Ala Moana and Waikiki

The team will receive proclamations from Governor David Ige at Washington Place and Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council at Honolulu Hale.

At around noon, the team will take part in a Downtown rally on the corner of Bishop and South King streets where fans will be able to take photos with the team and championship trophy.

From the there, the team will depart on a trolley, making their way through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikīkī before heading back to the UH Mānoa campus.

A chance meeting: University of Hawaii men's volleyball games helped one Kailua widow find joy again

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK