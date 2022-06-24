Tripler Army Hospital agrees to pay $15 million settlement

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Tripler has agreed to pay a $15 million-dollar settlement for a baby who suffered brain damage during child birth at the Army Hospital.
Sean and Carolyn Galbreath filed a lawsuit in Honolulu federal court in 2020 alleging Tripler Army Medical Center did not meet the standard of care when they delayed a C-section, after it was obvious from a fetal heart monitor their baby was in distress.
“It was a difficult labor and delivery, and by 7 am the medical evidence which was a fetal heart monitor, showed that the baby Galbreath was in a state of oxygen deprivation, " says Rich Turbin, the Galbreath's Attorney. "He was in distress. It was decided that a C-section would occur at Tripler Army Medical Center but it didn’t happen until an hour and a half later. And baby Galbreath was born unresponsive, blue with severe brain injury.”
“There is the issue of consent and having the mother’s right to choose to have a C-section then there’s the other issue, where there was a delay in actually performing a medically necessary C-section," says Janice Heidt, another attorney representing the Galbreath's. "There was clear evidence that a C-section was necessary, and they continued to delay until it was too late and the baby suffered brain damage. “
The Galbreaths reached a settlement agreement with the federal government for $15 million, which is estimated to grow to $38 million over the now 4-year-old boy's lifetime. The provisional settlement between the Galbreaths and the US government does not assign blame for the delayed C-section but provides the financial resources the couple needs to care for their son for the rest of his life.
The couple said in a written statement: “When we first retained Turbin Chu Heidt, we were reluctant to pursue any litigation but knowing that we did not have the financial resources to pay for the expensive medical and rehabilitation services that our son would need to stay healthy and to learn to help care for himself, we then hired Turbin Chu Heidt.”
This settlement is pending final approval by the assistant U.S. Attorney General in Washington D.C.
Among the large medical malpractice settlements and verdicts against Tripler Army Medical includes 4 cases from 1997 to 2018 that total $63 and a half million dollars.
