Travel expert predicts more countries will require COVID-medical insurance

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After two years of travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, most international borders have reopened, but anyone traveling abroad this spring and summer will likely need more than a passport and plane ticket.
Travel experts say some countries are requiring you to have COVID-medical insurance before you can enter.
Honolulu resident Ina Chang travels at least once a year internationally.
"I'm thinking about going to Peru, doing the Inca trail, hiking. And for work, I might have to fly to Guam this year," Chang said.
That's just for work or pleasure. Recently, her trips have included family reunions overseas. Chang is a native of Taiwan, and her husband Dmitry Krupitsky is a native of Belarus. They, their three children, and Krupitsky's parents all live in Hawaii.
After the pandemic started, Chang has gone to Taiwan a couple times a year to unite with her husband and two of their three children. The father and their eldest two children relocated to Taiwan in 2020 to live with Chang's parents. He did that because they said their children responded better to in-person learning, which has always been offered in Taiwan.
Chang stayed behind on Oahu with their youngest child and her in-laws. She admits it's a confusing, complicated lifestyle
"Yes, it's extremely difficult," she sighed.
And she's not thrilled to learn of possible changing entry requirements that are about to get more complicated, according to one travel expert.
"The one trend we are seeing is that countries are requiring adequate travel medical insurance that contains coverage for COVID-19 as an entry requirement. [For instance] New Zealand does require you to have travel medical insurance before you can enter the country that does contain COVID -19 coverage," Goose Insurance co-founder Omar Kaywan noted.
Earlier this week, Belize joined dozens of other destinations like Aruba, Jamaica, and Costa Rica in requiring COVID travel insurance for international visitors.
"As we continue to see other countries like Japan, the Philippines, and so on, open their borders, we are expecting that similar entry requirement rules will apply as well. The medical system across the globe has been overloaded with COVID. A lot of these countries do not want additional burden," he said.
Goose Insurance sells COVID travel insurance online, across the US. Kaywan says their policy "covers you for medical emergencies and quarantine benefits, so should you test positive and you have to quarantine, you need meals and accommodation; it covers you for that, and trip cancellation for COVID reasons as well."
But no matter where you buy your insurance, Kaywan advises, "Review the policy verbiage for to understand what are the high level benefits this coverage provides, but most importantly, what is excluded."
Kaywan says he's seen travel insurance purchases increase over the pandemic, from less than 4% of American travelers going abroad to now nearly 30%.
"This is to protect the traveler but also to protect the country they're visiting," he said.
And while this is something Chang and her family will buy if they have to, she says, "It kind of puts your travel plans in a different perspective. Now we're not only having to worry about airfare, hotel, quarantine, and now there's another expense."
More on Goose Insurance at https://www.gooseinsurance.com/en/us.