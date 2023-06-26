TRAFFIC: Water main break shuts down Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Hauula

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) – A 12-inch water main break has shut down the Kaneohe-bound lane of the Kamehameha Highway near Hauula.
The lane closure is near Kapaka Beach.
Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are on the scene. Honolulu Police officers are on scene contra-flowing traffic through the area.
Drivers are being told to expect delays while crews work to repair the break. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be full re-opened.
BWS says it will provide additional information as the situation develops.
