TRAFFIC: Queen Kaahumanu Highway re-opened, overturned semi removed from road

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.
An overturned semi truck has been removed and both lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway have been re-opened, Hawaii Island police said.
...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND... ...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND... .Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of the state on Thursday. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Authorities originally said the closure was expected to last three hours, but crews were able to remove the semi in less than an hour.
ORIGINAL:
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Both lanes of the Queen Kaahumanu Highway have been closed just south of Kawaihae due to an overturned semi.
The semi is reported to have overturned near Kawaihae Road.
Big Island police have closed a section of the highway, from Kawaihae Road to the Mauna Kea Beach resort as a result of the crash. The closure is expected to last for about three hours, police said. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if this incident is weather-related.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
AVOID Queen Kaahumanu Hwy near Kawaihae Road for about the next 3 hours due to traffic incident. Both lanes CLOSED. https://t.co/5xkkdH4Yq6— Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 1, 2023
