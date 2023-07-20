TRAFFIC: Multi-car crash blocks three lanes on EB H-1 near Piikoi By Matthew Nuttle Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 4:00 p.m. -- A 67-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman were both treated and transported in serious condition. Honolulu EMS reports five vehicles were involved in the crash. --ORIGINAL STORY HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three lanes of the eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down following a multi-vehicle crash near Piikoi Street.The crash blocked the three right-hands lanes on H-1 near the on-ramp to Piikoi Street, according to transportation officials. Only the left passing lane is open.Drivers are being asked to proceed though the area with caution and seek alternate routes, if possible.Two tow trucks have been called to the scene. It is unclear how many cars are involved in the crash. So far there have been no reports of injuries.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Crime & Courts Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo sentenced to 11+ years in prison By Matthew Nuttle Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags H-1 Freeway Eastbound Traffic Piikoi Street Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Local News Car Crash Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Follow Matthew Nuttle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Meteorology High surf and cool temperatures expected for Hawaii Updated Jun 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Decades-old Oahu cold case finally goes to trial Updated Jul 11, 2023 News Kaka'ako candy store owner planning 'beary' special homecoming Updated Mar 24, 2023 News Hawaii DOH inspector detected "fuel like" odor from water at two Oahu schools Updated Nov 30, 2021 Business Kauai real estate attracts celebrities Updated Feb 21, 2022 Business No decision yet regarding HTA's US market brand management contract Updated Sep 27, 2022 Recommended for you