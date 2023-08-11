TRAFFIC: Maui's Kuihelani Highway closed following deadly crash involving pedestrian

Digital Content Manager
WAIKAPU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kuihelani Highway on Maui is closed following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
It happened early Friday afternoon in Waikapu. Maui police have shut down Kuihelani Highway, from Waiko Road to Honoapiilani Highway, just before 1 p.m.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid traveling to Lahaina while police investigate this crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
