TRAFFIC: Kona Low rains cause landslide, close Big Island highway

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of tropical moisture will remain over the islands for
the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms
will be possible. High rainfall rates are expected to result
in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already
saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
The Hilo-bound lane of Highway 19 is closed due to a landslide, Hawaii Island police say. The landslide happened near the Honomu Road. There have been no reports of wrecks or damage to structures caused by the landslide.
Transportation officials also closed both lanes of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the area of Kawa Bay, between Pahala and Naalehu, due to ponding. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened and there are no alternative routes at this time.
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.
Two Big Island Schools, Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary, are closed Friday due to flooded roads, HIDOE says.
Original:
A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands until Saturday evening as a Kona low brings heavy rains to the islands.
The Kona low will continue to bring in rain from the south on Friday. Periods of heavy, flooding rains will be seen in some spots -- 1-5 inches of rain possible for West Big Island, Maui Co, Oahu and Kauai.
Rainfall totals over 10 inches possible for eastern sections of the Big Island. Total storm totals for East Big Island could exceed 15 inches by Saturday night. Scattered thunderstorms could bring a lightning threat to parts of Hawaii.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
