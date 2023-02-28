TRAFFIC: Kapiolani Boulevard re-opened, traffic light repaired

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.
All lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard have been re-opened after a light pole fell, early Tuesday morning, at the Ward Avenue intersection.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST ISLANDS... .A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the state at least through Wednesday. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.
All lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard have been re-opened after a light pole fell, early Tuesday morning, at the Ward Avenue intersection.
The traffic light has been repaired, according to transportation officials.
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.
Only one lane is open on the eastbound side of the Nimitz Highway following a crash at Rodgers Boulevard.
One man and two women suffered injuries in the crash and all three were taken to the hospital.
An 88-year-old man was taken from the scene in serious condition. Two women, one 57 years old and the other 81 years old, were both taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
EMS says a fourth patient was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
UPDATE 9:15 a.m.
A downed light pole off the Moanalua Freeway is blocking traffic near Tripler Merical Center.
The Tripler off-ramp onto Puuloa Road, on the eastbound side of the Moanalua Freeway, has been blocked off while crews work to clear the scene.
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.
Oahu #hitraffic Moanalua Freeway east, Tripler off onto Puuloa Road blocked due to down light pole.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 28, 2023
UPDATE 8:45 a.m.
A fallen light pole is causing major traffic issues for drivers who use Kapiolani Boulevard near downtown Honolulu.
The pole was reported to have fallen around 7:30 a.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard near the intersection to Ward Avenue. Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard at Ward Avenue while crews work to clear the scene.
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.
There have been no reports of injuries or wrecks caused by the fallen pole.
What caused the pole to fall has not yet been determined, however, Oahu is under a wind advisory until Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
This story will be updated when the lanes are cleared and traffic is moving again.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Digital Content Manager
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.