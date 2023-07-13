TRAFFIC: Hana Highway re-opened Kahului after ‘major’ car crash

Digital Content Manager
UPDATE 3:15 p.m.
All lanes of the Hana Highway are now back open following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday afternoon.
Officials have not said how many cars were involved in the crash. Still no word on any possible injuries related to this incident.
Original:
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All eastbound lanes of the Hana Highway have been shut down following a major car crash in the Kahului area, Thursday afternoon.
The closure is from Hakea Avenue to the Haleakala Highway exit, according to Maui transportation officials.
Officials have not said how many vehicles are involved in the crash nor have they said if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
