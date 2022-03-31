 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Hawaii in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic fatalities are up so far in 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, traffic fatalities are up 45% from where they were this time last year.

With drivers taking to the roads more now that pandemic restrictions have lifted, the first three months of 2022 saw 35 traffic fatalities in the Aloha State as opposed to 24 in the first three months of 2021.

19 of the Hawaii's traffic deaths occurred in the month of March alone.

Kaleo Narvaez told KITV4 high gas prices are an added stress.

Narvaez is a mobile mechanic who thinks the day to day might be getting to drivers, "Take a breather and relax before you start driving erratically... and pressing the gas pedal harder than normal, you're just gonna end up wasting the gas real fast." Narvaez advised.

"We live in paradise. So you might want to drive like you live in paradise," Narvaez told KITV4.

