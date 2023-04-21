TRAFFIC: Fallen light pole blocking roads in Waipahu following crash By KITV Web Staff Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2:52 p.m.Traffic on Mokuola Street and Hikimoe Street in Waipahu is blocked after a car crash knocked down a light pole in the area.No word yet on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or any possible injuries.There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.2:50 p.m.Traffic on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua is being contra flowed at the Kalanianaole Highway after a tree fell onto the roadway.There is no estimated time for when normal traffic flow will be restored.No word on any crashes caused by the downed tree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waipahu, Hawaii Road Waipahu High School Car Crash Kalanianaole Highway Kailua Hawaii Honolulu Local News Traffic More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wednesday Weather: Trade winds and trade wind showers Updated Nov 10, 2022 Local Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary Updated May 5, 2022 News Masks are here to stay for some Hawaii businesses even as state mandate ends Updated Mar 25, 2022 Local Howard, Southern University and other HBCUs receive bomb threats Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff Updated Dec 7, 2022 News Tourism rebounding, but international visitors still lacking Updated May 31, 2022 Recommended for you