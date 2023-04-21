 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRAFFIC: Fallen light pole blocking roads in Waipahu following crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Closed generic
Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash

2:52 p.m.

Traffic on Mokuola Street and Hikimoe Street in Waipahu is blocked after a car crash knocked down a light pole in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred