TRAFFIC: Downed power pole shuts down S. Beretania Street | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
UPDATE 10:00 p.m. - Honolulu Police just opened one lane on South Beretania Street to Kalakaua Avenue, after a Jeep ran into a power pole, causing it to obstruct the roadway and create power outages along the block.
Police say the accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday and damaged the pole, sending a power line onto the road.
Power is expected to be restored around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
--
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- South Beretania Street in Honolulu is shut down at Punahou Street due to a downed power pole in the area, transportation officials said.
Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 1500 block of S. Beretania Street just before 2:30 p.m.
420p Makiki update: Power restored to additional customers. ~10 customers to remain out until crews complete repairs. Makai bound lanes near 1575 S Beretania St contraflowed. Updated estimated restore time: 2a tmrw. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage#HITraffic
According to investigators, a single vehicle crashed into the power pole, causing lines to fall across the roadway. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene. They have not said if anyone was injured.
It is unclear how the crash occurred or how long the roadway will remain closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The crash knocked out power to about 720 customers in the Makiki, according to Hawaiian Electric.
225p: ~720 customers without power in the Makiki area. Outage caused by motor vehicle accident. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage