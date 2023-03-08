TRAFFIC: Downed poles, trees causing havoc for drivers around Hawaii | UPDATE

UPDATE 11 a.m.
A fallen tree is blocking both lanes of Highway 19 on the Big Island.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM HST THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 PM HST SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY... .A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all islands. Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots. Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
The tree fell near mile marker 45 on the highway, transportation officials said
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be re-opened.
Hawaii Island #hitraffic tree down on Highway 19 at mile marker 45 blocking both lanes.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) March 8, 2023
UPDATE 10 a.m.
The weather is creating traffic nightmares for drivers on Maui, Wednesday.
Piilani Highway has been closed between Puuomalei Road and Kokomo Road. The cause of this closure is due to heavy flooding in the area, making the highway impassible, officials tell KITV4.
Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului has been shut down from Kanaloa Avenue to Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic light. All Wailuku-bound lanes of the roadway have been closed due to this incident. There is no estimated time for when the road will be fully re-opened.
UPDATE 8:45 a.m.:
A fallen tree has completely closed Kaukonahua Road, just to the northwest of Wahiawa, Wednesday morning.
Kaukonahua Road is closed both directions between Kamananui Road and Farrington Highway, transportation officials say.
There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Original:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A downed utility pole has caused authorities to close all southbound lanes of the Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe area, Wednesday morning.
The closure begins at Waikalua Road, according to transportation officials.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the scene can be cleared. There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Digital Content Manager
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.
