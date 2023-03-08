TRAFFIC: Downed poles, trees, and signs causing havoc for drivers around Hawaii | UPDATE

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The weather is creating traffic nightmares for drivers on Maui, Wednesday.
Piilani Highway has been closed between Puuomalei Road and Kokomo Road. The cause of this closure is due to heavy flooding in the area, making the highway impassible, officials tell KITV4.
Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului has been shut down from Kanaloa Avenue to Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic light. All Wailuku-bound lanes of the roadway have been closed due to this incident. There is no estimated time for when the road will be fully re-opened.
UPDATE 8:45 a.m.:
A fallen tree has completely closed Kaukonahua Road, just to the northwest of Wahiawa, Wednesday morning.
Kaukonahua Road is closed both directions between Kamananui Road and Farrington Highway, transportation officials say.
There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Original:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A downed utility pole has caused authorities to close all southbound lanes of the Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe area, Wednesday morning.
The closure begins at Waikalua Road, according to transportation officials.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the scene can be cleared. There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
