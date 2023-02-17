TRAFFIC: Crews clear landslide debris from, re-open Highway 19 on the Big Island

UPDATE 4 p.m.
All lanes of Highway 19 (Hawaii Belt Road) and the Honomu Road junction area are now open, according to transportation officials.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at least Saturday afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy rainfall. The soil across much of the state has been saturated by recent rain, and a period of moderate intensity showers could result in flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. &&
Hawaii Island #hitraffic #hiwx both lanes on Highway 19 between MP 15-16 are open.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 18, 2023
UPDATE 2 p.m.
Another landslide has caused a lane closure on Highway 19 just south of Onomea, transportation officials said.
The closure was made on Highway 19, between mile markers 15 and 16, around 1:45 p.m.
Hawaii Island #hitraffic #hiwx one lane closed on Highway 19 between MP 15-16 due to landslide.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 17, 2023
UPDATE 12:15 p.m.
Authorities are closing a section of the Piilani Highway on Maui due to the Kona Low rains impacting the island, officials said.
The closure is between Kipahulu and Ulupalakua. Crews have posted signs at both ends to indicating closure. Officials did not say how long the highway will remain closed.
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.
Both lanes of Highway 19 are open again after crews cleared debris from a fallen tree.
Hawaii Island #hitraffic #hiwx both lanes of Highway 19 at MP 13 are open. Debris has been cleared.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 17, 2023
UPDATE 11 a.m.
One lane of Highway 19, just north of Honomu, has been closed to due a fallen tree, transportation officials said.
Hawaii Island #hitraffic #hiwx one lane closed on Highway 19 at MP 13 due to a fallen tree.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 17, 2023
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.
All lanes of Highway 19 are moving smoothly againa after crews cleared debris from an early-morning landslide, Hawaii Transportation officials said.
Highway 19 at MP 13.5 has been cleared.— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 17, 2023
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.
The Hilo-bound lane of Highway 19 is closed due to a landslide, Hawaii Island police say. The landslide happened near the Honomu Road. There have been no reports of wrecks or damage to structures caused by the landslide.
Transportation officials also closed both lanes of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the area of Kawa Bay, between Pahala and Naalehu, due to ponding. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened and there are no alternative routes at this time.
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.
Two Big Island Schools, Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary, are closed Friday due to flooded roads, HIDOE says.
Original:
A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands until Saturday evening as a Kona low brings heavy rains to the islands.
The Kona low will continue to bring in rain from the south on Friday. Periods of heavy, flooding rains will be seen in some spots -- 1-5 inches of rain possible for West Big Island, Maui Co, Oahu and Kauai.
Rainfall totals over 10 inches possible for eastern sections of the Big Island. Total storm totals for East Big Island could exceed 15 inches by Saturday night. Scattered thunderstorms could bring a lightning threat to parts of Hawaii.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
