Traffic crashes, DUIs up so far in Hawaii in 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With traffic safety incidents outpacing that of years' past, Hawaii County law enforcement admit 2022 is off to an extremely disturbing start.
To date, Maui County has seen a 400% increase in fatal motor vehicle crashes as compared to the same time last year; Honolulu County has seen a 40% increase; and of the 26 fatal crashes recorded on Hawaii Island last year, 21 of those involved individuals driving under the influence.
It's the reason why traffic teams throughout the state have implemented extra precautions in anticipation of the weekend's Big Game.
"Especially for Super Bowl weekend, everyone's starting to have their get togethers and preparing," explained Hawaii County Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi. "So we increased patrols as well as the DUI enforcement for the Big Island, starting on Friday."
Similar actions were taken on Oahu. A number of patrol cars lined the streets of Waikiki before sundown.
National ride share services have also joined the effort to promote safer streets. This year, Uber partnered with the NFL to design a Super Bowl specific rideshare plan to and from SOFI Stadium.
Koyanagi says while it is the responsibility of the driver to arrange for safe accommodations, it is also the responsibility of others to speak up if they recognize unsafe behavior.
"There's a good host law, that if we can track down where a person had been drinking, and they knew that they were impaired and left the area, they are responsible just as much as the person who caused the crashed and the death" Koyanagi said.
DUI stats from Super Bowl weekend won't be known for a few days.