Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend and it's urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) also sent out a notice asking the same. This is due to the Kalapawai Construction Project that began in November 2022.
However, many people are still driving through the area.
“It took a little longer than usual for us to get here and the construction is chaotic. It doesn’t seem like it’s stopping anyone from coming though. I would’ve found a different way...to get here so it wouldn’t have stopped me either,” said California visitor Danniella Ibarra.
Some residents said they saw drivers turning around after they could not find parking which is causing much more congestion. And now many are carpooling.
"My neighbors who have kids can’t get their kids from school on time or at all and sometimes they have to rely on each other and other parents who come from different parts of the island. This is happening because they can’t get out of Lanikai to get their kids," said Zuko Makanani.
Makanani said the Kalapawai Market that is in the middle of construction still has people come out of their cars to get food while they sit in traffic. He hopes people will catch on soon and find other beaches to go to. He said it's the nearby residents who are affected the most.