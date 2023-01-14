 Skip to main content
Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend

The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend and its urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend and it's urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) also sent out a notice asking the same. This is due to the Kalapawai Construction Project that began in November 2022.

