TRAFFIC | Brush Fire shuts down Mamalahoa Highway on the Big Island

Digital Content Manager
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mamalahoa Highway on the Big Island is being shut down for at least two hours after a brush fire flared up near 16-mile post, officials said.
Kona-bound traffic is allowed from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, according to Hawaii Island police. No Waimea-bound traffic is allowed from the 15-mile post.
The Hawaii Fire Department is on the scene fighting the fire. A cause has not yet been determined. There have been no reports of threats to structures.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
