TRAFFIC ALERT: H1 westbound stopped due to minor 2-car crash By KITV Web Staff Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- A minor two-car crash has stopped traffic on H1 westbound, near the Pearl City exit, all the way to the Navy Exchange mall.According to HPD, the crash is minor and crews are working to extract the vehicles.Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Local Maui community members angered over boat traffic in Honolua Bay after grounded yacht incident By 'A'ali'i Dukelow As of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, traffic was stopped both westbound on the H1 starting at the Navy Exchange mall, and along the H201-westbound to the Moanalua apartments.