TRAFFIC ALERT: Dillingham Blvd shut down to gas leak

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dillingham Blvd is closed in both directions between Mokauea & Kalihi Street, due to a gas leak.
HART confirms that it is responsible for the leak.
Hawaii Gas issued the following in response to the leak:
This is the second time in three days that the same contractor hit a gas line on Dillingham Blvd.
Hawaii Gas immediately sent crews out to repair the leak around 2:55pm and the leak has been secured. HFD is on site. Portions of Dillingham Blvd were already closed due to on-going construction (not due to the gas line repair).
Contractors are required to call 811 before digging and are also required to hand dig to verify the location of buried lines prior to excavation using power equipment. These requirements were not followed in this case, nor in the case on Monday 7/31. The contractor still has not opened an active ticket to request information about underground facilities in the area.
Unfortunately, when contractors fail to comply with these statutory requirements, worker safety is put at risk and underground utility facilities are often damaged. This is why precautions and requirements are in place to ensure safety and prevent accidents like this during digging projects. We urge all contractors to comply with the “call 811 before you dig” requirements. These requirements are intended to keep contractors and the public safe and reduce damage to underground infrastructure.
