TRAFFIC: 6 injured in 3-car crash on EB H-1 near Waialae; crash cleared

Six people are injured, including four who are in serious condition, following a three-car crash on the H-1 freeway.
The crash happened on the eastbound H-1 near Waialae.
The victims have only been identified as one man and five women. The man and three of the women were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The two other women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials have not said how the crash occurred or which passengers were in which vehicles.
UPDATE 11:15 a.m.
Three lanes on the eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down following a car crash near the Waialae area.
The closure is near the Waialae on-ramp on the EB H-1.
Authorities have not said how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is injured. It is unclear how long the lanes will remain closed.
Original:
Kamehameha Highway has been shut down in both directions on Oahu’s North Shore due to a brush fire, officials said.
The closure is from Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road all the way to Weed Circle in Haleiwa. Authorities have not said if any homes or structures are being threatened at this time.
Drivers in the area are urged to take precautions and to take alternate routes, if possible. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be re-opened.
The cause of the fire and its approximate size have not yet been determined.
Oahu: #hitraffic Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions from Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road to Weed because of a brushfire. Avoid the area. (8/3)