TRACKING JOVA: Weakening over cooler waters

Jova continues to weaken as it moves over cooler waters. An earlier microwave SSMIS pass showed that the inner core of Jova continues to erode with a secondary eyewall becoming the primary feature. GOES-18 Hi-res 1-minute satellite imagery depicts dry slots continue to work their way into the inner core of the system. The drier air has also started to cause breaks in some of the banding features around Jova. As a result, subjective and objective satellite estimates have been quickly decreasing. The initial intensity has been set to 85 kt, which represents a blend of the data-T and current intensity Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB.
The hurricane is crossing a sharp sea surface temperature gradient into much cooler waters. Environmental conditions also become less favorable over the next few days. The latest NHC forecast continues to show rapid to steady weakening and is similar to the previous advisory. The GFS and ECMWF simulated satellite show the system becoming devoid of convection in about 3 days, and Jova is now forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low at that time.
Jova is moving to the west-northwest at 14 kt. This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days while the cyclone rounds the end of a ridge centered over the southwestern United States. As Jova weakens, the system is forecast to turn westward to west-southwestward into the low-level flow towards the end of the forecast period. The NHC track forecast is very close to the previous advisory, and lies near the consensus aids.