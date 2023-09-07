 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING JOVA: Weakening over cooler waters

  • Updated
  • 0
JOVA

5 am update:

Jova continues to weaken as it moves over cooler waters. An earlier microwave SSMIS pass showed that the inner core of Jova continues to erode with a secondary eyewall becoming the primary feature. GOES-18 Hi-res 1-minute satellite imagery depicts dry slots continue to work their way into the inner core of the system. The drier air has also started to cause breaks in some of the banding features around Jova. As a result, subjective and objective satellite estimates have been quickly decreasing. The initial intensity has been set to 85 kt, which represents a blend of the data-T and current intensity Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred