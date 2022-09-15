 Skip to main content
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

West Oahu Town Hall Addresses Public Safety

The town hall on public safety was hosted by council member Andria Tupola and attending by the Chief of Police.

City officials met with residents tonight during a town hall meeting -- to address a rise in crime in West O'ahu.

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second busiest police district on Oahu, and addressed the current officer shortage at HPD.

