Town Hall coming up to discuss how to preserve Kamehameha Hwy. in Windward Oahu

Town Hall coming up to discuss how to preserve Kamehameha Hwy. in Windward O'ahu

Town Hall coming up to discuss how to preserve Kamehameha Hwy. in Windward O'ahu.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A years-old problem gets another look from the community in the near future. Elected officials from Windward Oahu are hosting a town hall to discuss what to do about the erosion on Kamehameha Highway. 

Driving along Kamehameha Highway on the Windward side, you'll be treated to a million-dollar view. But that road you're on? It'll be way more than a million bucks to fix.

