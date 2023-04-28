Town Hall coming up to discuss how to preserve Kamehameha Hwy. in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A years-old problem gets another look from the community in the near future. Elected officials from Windward Oahu are hosting a town hall to discuss what to do about the erosion on Kamehameha Highway.
Driving along Kamehameha Highway on the Windward side, you'll be treated to a million-dollar view. But that road you're on? It'll be way more than a million bucks to fix.
Sen. Brenton Awa is a born-and-raised Windward resident.
"We see the rocks moving because of the waves. We see the undercutting of the road. It's been going on year after year," he noted.
The rocks shore up the road from erosion.
"It allows the ocean energy to dissipate with the hard reflection that would erode the area around it even more. It's the best we can do for now. We designed it for five to 10 year timeframe," explained Ed Sniffen, director of the state's transportation department.
In the short term, the Department of Transportation could do more of this. But in the long term, there has to be a better plan.
"Based on the state Office of Planning's projection of the sea level rise in 50 years, a number of portions of Kamehameha Highway in this area, they project will be underwater," said Awa.
Ideas include adding more sand to extend the shoreline.
"If we can extend more sand, and further down the line add more coral, perhaps we can stop the waves or slow their energy before hitting the rocks," he suggested.
Other ideas include elevating the highway or even moving it inland.
"If we're looking at relocating that 10-mile highway, that's about $1.5 billion. If we look at elevating it, it's about the same number," estimated Sniffen.
HDOT is conducting an environmental assessment, due out at year's end.
And on May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., area politicians, including Awa, invite the community to a Town Hall at Kaaawa Elementary to bandy about ideas for how to keep their portion of Kamehameha Highway from becoming a road to nowhere.