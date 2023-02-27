Tow truck driver killed in suspected freak accident in Salt Lake

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A towing mishap appears to have caused the death of a tow truck driver in the Salt Lake area over the weekend.
Honolulu Police now say the 61-year-old man was trying to tow an unoccupied vehicle on Bennion Drive in the Salt Lake area Saturday night when that vehicle became dislodged from the tow arm.
Police say the victim then accidentally placed the tow truck in reverse. The truck struck a curb and the victim fell out of the open driver’s side door and ended up being pinned between the tow truck and the vehicle he was trying to tow.
Rescuers rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators say the victim was not wearing his seatbelt and had his driver’s side door open at the time of the accident. Speed, drugs, and/or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 12th traffic death on Oahu so far in 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.