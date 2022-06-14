 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Total monkeypox cases in Hawaii now at 5 as two more probable cases identified

  • Updated
  • 0
What is monkeypox and its signs and symptoms?

The palms of a monkeypox patient in the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen during a 1997 health investigation.

 Brian W.J. Mahy/CDC/Handout/Reuters

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Health has identified two probable cases of monkeypox in Hawaii, bringing the total to 5: two confirmed, and three probable. 

The DOH has also confirmed connections between all five people. 

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “Anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection—regardless of who they are, what they do, or if they are sexually active.”

The DOH reported that they are continuing to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment, which can be effective in controlling monkeypox infection.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. Infection progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK