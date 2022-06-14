Total monkeypox cases in Hawaii now at 5 as two more probable cases identified

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The palms of a monkeypox patient in the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen during a 1997 health investigation.
“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “Anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection—regardless of who they are, what they do, or if they are sexually active.”
The DOH reported that they are continuing to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment, which can be effective in controlling monkeypox infection.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. Infection progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.
Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.