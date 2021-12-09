Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, and seas up to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

To protect spinner dolphins, NOAA proposes daytime closure of Maui, Big Island bays

  • 0
dolphin rule proposal

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are more than 1,500 spinner dolphins left across the Hawaiian Islands. 

NOAA experts deemed the population "small" and in need of protection, proposing to close portions of five bays on Hawai'i Island and Maui daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., to allow spinner dolphins to rest during the day without interruption. 

The bays include Kealakekua, Honaunau, Kauhako, Makako, and Keone'o'io (La Perouse). 

NOAA fisheries identified over 60 essential daytime habitats for spinner dolphins across the islands, narrowing down its list of bays to shutter based on "high levels of disturbance activities" in the area, NOAA's Kevin Brindock said. 

"Disturbance activities" include swimming, snorkeling, and boating, which potentially harm spinner dolphins, who sleep and hide from predators in shallow waters during the day and hunt farther offshore at night. 

During a virtual hearing on the proposal Thursday evening, Brindock said not being able to rest and nurture their young because of boat tours and swimmers could lead to a decline in the island's spinner dolphin population. 

Spinner Dolphins are disturbed about 80 percent of the time in the bays up for daytime closure, Brindock added. 

The proposal was met with mixed reactions. 

"I am in support of the new time-area closure rule," one testifier said. 

"In the six years that we have volunteered at Ho'okena, it is difficult to get people to follow the rules and understand the detriment that they cause to the dolphins."

Another testifier opposed the bill, saying, "I have grown up on one of the affected bays my entire life. I have not seen one educational program there. I have seen nothing but anger around all of this and in my eyes this is just going to create more of that."

"I don't think that we need these kinds of restrictions placed," the second testifier added. "I think we need education."

NOAA is encouraging the public to submit written feedback on the proposal until Dec. 27. 

Click here to provide a comment. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

