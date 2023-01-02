...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
To protect marine life, balloon releases now banned in Hawaii
New Year's Day 2023 marks the start of a new statewide law banning the intentional release of balloons.
Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Co-Founder Suzanne Frazer told KITV4, "There's no allowing for so-called 'biodegradable balloons' -- which by the way aren't biodegradable. And it doesn't allow a certain number of balloons. We would really love to see other countries follow this law, which Hawaii is leading the way on."
Sea turtles, albatrosses, and other marine life that eat squid and jellyfish can mistake balloons in the oceans for food.
The new law banning balloon releases is considered one of the strongest measures of its kind, not only in the United States, but around the entire world.
Frazer added, "If a small child was given a balloon at an event and they let go of it by mistake, that would not be considered an intentional release, and the child wouldn't be fined $500.00. But if for instance, people gathered for a commemoration or a celebration and they released balloons into the air, both would be fined."
Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii initiated and supported the bill which was introduced in the House by Speaker Scott Saiki and by State Senators Karl Rhoads and Mike Gabbard.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.