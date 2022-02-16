To keep healthcare workers in Hawai'i, lawmakers propose $10K income tax credit

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State legislators have advanced House Bill 2437, which suggests a $10,000 income tax credit for licensed doctors and nurses actively practicing in Hawai'i.
Daniel Ross, longtime nurse and president of the Hawai'i Nurses' Association, supports the measure because he believes it could help address the state's nursing shortage.
Ross added there are currently hundreds of mainland nurses working in Hawai'i on a temporary contract to help bolster hospital staffing and, "without them, we would be in dire straits."
If passed, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs would be tasked with certifying claims.
The Tax Foundation of Hawai'i submitted written testimony against the measure, arguing the process could be too onerous.
"It entails changing forms, doing programming, changing instructions, and all kinds of other things that we really don't need to do," Tax Foundation president Tom Yamachika said.
Instead, the Tax Foundation suggested funds should be allocated to DCCA to grant to doctors and nurses when they renew their license.
"I think that is one way you could do it. I think we don't want to make it too cumbersome, but we also don't want abuse, so I think we can definitely take a look at it in further amendments," said Rep. Troy Hashimoto, one of the legislators who introduced HB 2437.
Another avenue to help recruit more healthcare workers, Hashimoto added, is by creating more nursing programs.
Chaminade University rolled out its new 20-month accelerated nursing program in January for students who have already completed their prerequisite credits.
"That (the program) will enable us to move towards getting them into the workforce more quickly than say a traditional student who comes straight out of high school and completes the program in four years," Pamela Smith, Chaminade University Association Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, explained.
However, Ross claimed there isn't a shortage of graduates -- they're just not getting hired because employers are seeking experienced workers.
Ross is also calling on Hawai'i healthcare employers to pay competitive salaries to keep workers here.
"When you run short, you end up with people working overtime. A lot of employers institute mandatory overtime, and you're only exacerbating the problem because it drives people out of the profession," Ross said. "Nurses are burnt out. These past few years have been extremely difficult."
HB 2437 has to clear at least one more reading and hearing in the House before it can be considered further in the Senate.