To expedite building permit process on Oahu, lawmaker proposes updates to exemption list

...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While mulling over ways to cut down the backlog of building permit applications at Oahu's Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), one lawmaker pointed out there may be some requests in the pile that don't necessarily need to be there.
"Our local residents are waiting in lines that are one year, two years, I've heard people say they've waited over three years (for a permit)," Councilmember Andria Tupola said.
To speed up the permitting process, Tupola introduced Bill 56, which proposes to update the list of exemptions for a building permit.
According to Tupola, about 75% of building permit applications awaiting approval from DPP are for work on homes, which could include basic repairs.
"So you're not doing anything more than maybe swapping out tile, changing a countertop, changing an appliance that you already had in your home," Tupola pointed out.
The Honolulu City Council zoning committee discussed the bill Wednesday, proposing amendments that take inflation into consideration when setting cost thresholds for some renovations.
Other exemptions under the measure include certain electrical and plumbing work that do not threaten health or safety.
Tupola has been discussing with officials at DPP whether to require a permit for fences 30 inches or higher. Department officials are concerned walls on the corner of roads could obstruct the view of the other side.
"I can see their concern, but again there are people in the permitting line waiting for fences," Tupola said.
"I think it's really hard when the permitting line is one. You could be waiting for a commercial permit, you could be waiting for a home renovation, you could be waiting to do a fence, you could be waiting to build 20,000 homes, all in the same line."
Bill 56 is one of a handful Tupola and the department have drafted to streamline the permitting process. Committee members on Wednesday approved the amended version of bill 56, which now moves to a second reading and public hearing in front of the full council in April.