To address bus driver shortage, Hawaii DOE to work with driver contractors; alert students to alternative TheBus routes

  • Updated
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) continues to work with its school bus contractors statewide to help recruit and retain drivers and restore suspended routes as quickly as possible.

Bus service contractors are continuing to offer and expand hiring bonuses, pay incentives – including daily incentives – and increased benefits, and some contractors have offered to deploy buses and personnel to neighbor islands to assist. Incentives and recruitment information has been posted on our website at bit.ly/HIDOEschoolbuscontractors.

