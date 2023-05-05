Tiny home construction underway at Hawaii Department of Health

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tiny home construction is underway in Honolulu as an effort to provide temporary housing for unhoused people leaving hospitals.
Construction has already begun with HomeAid Hawaii saying they will deliver the first units May 8, with all on-site work done by May 19.
Feedback from the Department of Health (DOH) was due Friday--and some staff members are saying that wasn’t enough time.
One DOH staffer, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her coworkers are ultimately worried about their offices staying safe, as these homes will take up 28 of their parking stalls.
”Some of our concerns are our safety, and I have had a coworker attacked–not by a homeless person, but by someone who is experiencing mental illness,” the employee told KITV4. “That coworker ended up quitting because of the attack and she didn’t feel safe at work.”
She added that she’s worried these unhoused people living in tiny homes here will not only make it difficult for DOH staff members to find parking, but that just the act of walking into work will be stressful.
There will be 24-7 security present in addition to Project Vision Hawaii staff members, who will be working at Kauhale village.
At least one Project Vision employee will be on site at all times for supervision.
