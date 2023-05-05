 Skip to main content
Tiny home construction underway at Hawaii Department of Health

  • 0
Kahaule Village

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tiny home construction is underway in Honolulu as an effort to provide temporary housing for unhoused people leaving hospitals.

Construction has already begun with HomeAid Hawaii saying they will deliver the first units May 8, with all on-site work done by May 19.

An error occurred