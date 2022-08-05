Tickets for tonight's New Kids on the Block show now discounted to $19.91

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you want to see the New Kids on the Block in concert at the Blaisdell Arena, all remaining face-value tickets to Friday night's show are now $19.91, plus service fees. That's according to concert promoter Rick Bartalini.
There are also tickets for the discounted price of $19.91 for Saturday night's show as well.
"As you know, Friday and Saturday have been sold out since April. Now that the stage is set, we've made a few changes to make more seats available for tonight's show with New Kids on the Block & TLC!" said Bartalini in an email to KITV4.
They're performing in Honolulu for three nights -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
TLC is set to take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by the New Kids on the Block at 8:50 p.m.
These concerts mark the largest series of back-to-back shows in the state since 2019.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed August 5 as "New Kids on the Block Day" in recognition of the band's momentous return to the island.
The proclamation was presented to the band on Friday morning following a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kordell Kekoa.
Mahalo, Hawai’i! 🌺 We are so honored that Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, has declared August 5th “New Kids on the Block Day!” We celebrated with a beautiful, traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Kordell Kekoa and were presented with proclamations. What an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/VVgiyRdFip
