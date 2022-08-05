 Skip to main content
Tickets for tonight's New Kids on the Block show now discounted to $19.91

  • Updated
  • 0
new kids on the block
Courtesy: Rick Bartalini Presents and NKOTB

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you want to see the New Kids on the Block in concert at the Blaisdell Arena, all remaining face-value tickets to Friday night's show are now $19.91, plus service fees. That's according to concert promoter Rick Bartalini.

There are also tickets for the discounted price of $19.91 for Saturday night's show as well.

