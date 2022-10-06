Thursday Weather: Wet weather lingers, trade winds diminish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Kaua'i will see the sun today with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the island chain. Scattered showers focused over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Weak trade winds will veer to the southeast as a front stalls just to our north this weekend. An area of enhanced tropical moisture will push across the island chain from the southeast, increasing clouds and showers across much of the state from Saturday into early next week. Shower coverage could be more widespread each afternoon and evening before diminishing each night.
The next north swell will fill in tonight and produce surf around the High Surf Advisory level Friday into Monday. This swell will drop early next week. Since trade winds will be suppressed across the region through much of the week, the main source for east shore surf will be wrapping north swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small today and tomorrow as the current south- southwest swell slowly fades today and another small, long period south swell fills in later today. A slightly larger south swell will likely produce surf above the October average during the weekend.