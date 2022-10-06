 Skip to main content
Thursday Weather: Wet weather lingers, trade winds diminish

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Kaua'i will see the sun today with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the island chain. Scattered showers focused over windward and mauka sections.  Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

