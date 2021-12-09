Thursday Weather: Trades bring windward and mauka showers, partly sunny skies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny and breezy for most of the state, cloudy conditions for the Big Island. Scattered showers windward and mauka sections with isolated showers leeward. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Thursday evening expect partly cloudy conditions in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered windward and mauka rain with isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds remain in the forecast through the weekend as high pressure builds far north of the Hawaii region. Mostly fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday with periods of passing showers over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours. A weakening cold front will drift into the islands from the north early next week enhancing shower activity across the state. High pressure building in behind this fading front will produce windy trade winds across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday.
Rough conditions with above average surf is expected along east facing shores through early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend with mainly a mix of short- to medium- period, northerly swell moving through. A long-period, north-northwest swell expected to arrive by Sunday night will lead to rising surf along exposed north and west facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the winds shift from southeast to east.