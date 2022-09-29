Thursday Weather: Trade winds with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds continue today with partly cloudy skies and a few showers over windward sections; sunshine for leeward spots. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Light to moderate trade winds will deliver low clouds and a few showers to windward areas through Friday, while leeward areas remain mostly dry. Lighter winds on Saturday may allow a few afternoon showers to develop over leeward and interior areas. Moisture associated with a dissipating front could bring more widespread windward showers on Sunday and Monday, especially to Kauai and Oahu, with trade winds increasing slightly.
A series of small north and northwest swells are expected along north facing exposures through Friday. Forerunners from a slightly larger north-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend. A cut off low will develop far north of the state today through Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Sunday. Depending on how the storm develops over the next 48 hours, we could see surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds along north facing shores on Monday.
Surf will remain small along south facing shores over the next few days with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, a more noticeable long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday then decline through the middle of next week.
East facing shores will remain small during the next several days due to the lack of strong trade winds upstream of the state. Areas exposed to the north should see an increase Sunday into Monday as a moderate north-northeast swell wraps into select eastern exposures.