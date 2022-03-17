Thursday Weather: Trade winds, sunshine and light rainfall

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny skies with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 66 to 71. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Expect drier weather through Saturday. On Sunday, the trades will shift to southerlies as a front approaches the state. The front will move down portions of the island chain Monday and Tuesday, bringing rainfall to windward and north facing slopes.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger swell from the northwest is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Sunday night or early Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid-week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with only small background swells through the rest of the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf into the weekend due to the local trades, though surf will slowly subside late in the weekend into early next week as trade winds ease.